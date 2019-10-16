SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure will continue to supply us with quite conditions this morning. It's a chilly start through and there's even a bit of light frost across the valley.
This morning will be sunny, dry and chilly but temperatures will rise quickly. However, expect an increase in clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will reach into the lower 60s along with an increasing breeze out of the southeast. Showers develop by late afternoon, between 4-6 pm and a steady rain will take over tonight as strengthening low pressure moves across southern New England.
We'll have a soaking rain tonight along with a gusty wind. Rainfall amounts in western Mass will reach between 2-3 inches, which could lead to, localized street flooding. This low will also strengthen quickly, allowing for gusty wind to develop out of the southeast tonight. Gusts may top 40mph at times.
Tomorrow, low pressure will move to our northeast, allowing the wind to shift out of the northwest on the backside of the low. Wind gusts may again top 30-40mph along with continued showers-especially in the morning. Rain chances and strong to damaging wind gusts will subside by the afternoon as the low moves farther away. Breezy conditions continue into Friday, keeping cooler, drier air in place to end the week.
High pressure builds in Friday night, allowing for colder temps and potential frost. We should see a mostly sunny, seasonable weekend with more clouds building Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will top off in the 60's.
