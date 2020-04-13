SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It turned out to be a pleasant Easter Sunday despite a few clouds, but a powerful storm system will bring heavy rain, strong winds and a thunderstorms today! With today's threats it is a First Warning Weather Day!
Rain will come down heavy at times today and may lead to street flooding, especially in areas of poor drainage. We'll likely pick up 1-2" of rain. The wind will ramp out of the South this afternoon and will be strong and possibly damaging with scattered to numerous power outages across the area.
In fact, a High Wind Warning remains in effect for Hampden and Hampshire counties from noon until 7pm today and for Berkshire county from 6am until 6pm fo wind gusts up to 65 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Franklin county from noon until 8pm for winds gusting up to 50 mph.
Today will have a mild, muggy feel with temps and dew points in the lower 60's. A cold front will come through later this afternoon and evening with a chance for a thunderstorm or two that may lead to enhanced rain and wind.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
