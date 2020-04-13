SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain will continue to come down heavy at times this afternoon and will lead to ponding on roadways along with street flooding, especially in areas of poor drainage. We'll likely pick up 1-2" of rain.
The wind will continue to ramp up out of the south as strong low pressure pushes through the Great Lakes. Meanwhile, the Jet Stream (Fast river of air high in the sky) will set up over New England and will bring the potential for damaging wind gusts to the area. This could lead to scattered to numerous power outages across the area as the wind increases, in gusts to 60+ mph. If you're working from home you may want to get the most important tasks done as soon as possible in case you lose power.
In fact, a High Wind Warning remains in effect for Hampden and Hampshire counties until 7pm and for Berkshire county until 6pm for wind gusts over 60 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Franklin county until 8pm for winds gusting over 50mph
Since we are on the warm side of this storm this will have a mild, muggy feel with temps and dew points in the lower 60's. A cold front will come through later this afternoon and evening with even the chance for a thunderstorm or two that may lead to enhanced rain and wind.
The rain will taper off this evening as the wind swings into the Northwest and diminishes. Skies will clear out partially as temperatures fall into the 40's.
Tomorrow will still be rather windy but, certainly not as strong as today with wind gusts up to 35 mph. There will still be lots of clouds but, with some sun too. Highs will top off in the 50's.
The rest of the week is looking cool and breezy with a few shower. Most of the time it will be dry but, it will be a bit unsettled, however no big storms are indicated at this point.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
