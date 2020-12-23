SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A powerful storm is still set to bring heavy rain and wind on Christmas!
***Flood Watch in effect for Berkshire County from 6PM Thursday through 6PM Friday***
Today will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures near 40 this afternoon.
Low pressure over the Dakota's will track into Canada today. It's associated cold front will move through the eastern United States tomorrow while a secondary low forms along the front then strengthens while sliding into the Northeast on Christmas.
Out ahead of the front a strong southerly flow will take over as it turns breezy and mild tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 50's. There will be a few showers around, and the wind will pick up out of the Southeast, up to 30 mph by late in the day.
As the cold front draws closer it will strengthen, bringing western Mass. and all of the Northeast heavy rain, and strong gusty winds. It's possible we could see an embedded thunderstorm or two as well late tomorrow night into Christmas morning. The bulk of the rain will fall from 2am to 10am, so Santa may be able to get out of town before it gets too bad.
Rain: Western Mass will pick up 2-3" of rainfall. The combination of heavy rain and melting snow will lead to street flooding in areas of poor drainage. Be sure to clear storm drains over the next couple of days. There may be some small river and stream flooding as well. There will also be area of dense fog with the warm air going over the snowpack.
Wind: We could have gusts to 50+ mph late Thursday night into Christmas morning. This will lead to power outages across the area with weak trees and branches coming down. Be sure to have batteries handy, and your electronics charged up and ready to go. You may want to take in or secure any holiday decorations ahead of the rain and wind as well.
Temperatures: It will turn warm and even a bit muggy with temperatures in the lower 60's and dew points in the 50's Christmas morning. Temperatures will slide in the afternoon as colder air drains in on the back side of the front. Temperatures will be down into the lower 40's by the evening, but will not fall below freezing until Friday night. By then we should be dried out, so icing will NOT be an issue for the valley.
Although some snow will still be left for Christmas, with temperatures in the lower 60's and dew points in the 50's most of the snow will be gone by Christmas afternoon.
The weekend is looking dry and seasonable with a diminishing wind and a return to some sunshine. Temperatures will likely reach into the 30's.
