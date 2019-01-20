SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for Berkshire county and western Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden counties from 6 pm this evening until 7 pm Monday evening.
For eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin counties a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 9 pm tonight until noon Monday.
Snow fall reports are averaging between 6-12" across western Mass.
Snow reports:
Blandford 12", Goshen 12", Leyden 10", Northampton 9.5", Chester 8", Springfield 6", Plainfield 10", Cummington 10", Greenfield 9", Shelburne 9", Holland 6.5"
A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain is changing to snow showers and squalls this afternoon, now that we are on the back edge of the storm. Snow showers gradually taper off this evening with some minor additional accumulations-especially within squalls.
Brutal cold air will come in on the backside of this departing storm and temperatures will take a significant tumble overnight. Temps bottom out around 0 by tomorrow morning with wind chills of -15 to -25 possible.
Tomorrow will be dry and very cold with highs in the single digits with a continued gusty wind. Temps should fall below 0 tomorrow night into Tuesday, then highs get back to the 20s Tuesday afternoon.
Another storm mid-week will bring a rain/snow mix for Wednesday and Thursday. The details are still yet to be determined.
