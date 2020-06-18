SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s a warm afternoon with good sunshine and scattered fair-weather cumulus clouds. A nice breeze continues, but it is feeling a touch humid-something that will continue for a while.
After a warm evening, we won’t cool as much tonight compared to recent nights. Lows fall into the 60s for many overnight with early clear skies, then advancing low clouds and fog.
Our final day of spring will feel like mid-summer with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 Friday afternoon. After some early clouds, we go back to mostly sunny skies for the day with a southwesterly breeze. Dew points will again linger in the low to mid 60s, which may bring us an afternoon heat index over 90 degrees.
Our weather pattern holds tight through Saturday, with another scorcher on tap. Highs should hit lower 90s in the valley Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a slight risk for a pop up shower, but most will stay rain-free. We’ve got another slightly humid day on tap as well.
A weakening low over the Mid-Atlantic will finally come through southern New England Sunday and Monday, bringing patchy clouds and a chance for some afternoon and evening showers. The wet weather still looks very hit or miss and we will still have two very warm and humid days for Father’s Day and Monday.
By Tuesday, more sunshine returns and temperatures get back into the 90s for many. Tuesday is looking mainly rain-free, but still hot & humid. A cold front looks to finally push through sometime late Wednesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. We should dry out Thursday with a drop in humidity and some drop in temperature.
