SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
It’s been a frigid day across western Mass! Temperatures for the day maxed out at midnight and we’ve been hovering in the single digits to low teens all day. Wind chills fell into the -5 to -20 range this morning and have been below 0 in the hills all afternoon. Chills in the valley continue to linger close to 0.
Tonight, Arctic air remains in place, but breezes will gradually lighten. With clear skies early, temperatures fall fast back to either side of 0. Scattered clouds increase overnight and wind shifts to the southwest, which will start bringing in a milder air mass.
Arctic air exits Wednesday and temperatures get back to around normal with highs hitting upper 20s in the hills to slightly above freezing in the valley. Southwesterly breezes may gust to 20-30mph at times by the late morning and afternoon and we will see scattered clouds around throughout the day.
Milder temperatures will continue Thursday with lighter wind and more cloud cover. We should get some snow melting with highs approaching 40 in the lower valley. High clouds increase Thursday afternoon and night as a coastal low rapidly strengthens. This low should remain well to our east with some precip possibly reaching the Cape, but not western Mass. As the low moves toward Newfoundland and continues to strengthen, colder air will get drawn into New England on gusty north wind. Wind chills may return to dangerously cold levels Friday night through midday Saturday.
A frigid, but dry start to the weekend with potential wind chill advisories Saturday morning and afternoon highs back to the teens. Cold, dry air will last throughout the weekend as high pressure builds to our north-though Sunday won’t be quite as cold as Saturday.
Another powerful storm system will need close watching for Sunday-Monday, as it has the potential to come up the coast to New England. So far, the long-range models have been all over the place with this storm, so there is no consensus yet. We will keep you posted.
