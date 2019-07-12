SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front is bringing a few pop-up showers and downpours to the area however these showers will not be around long. They should be gone by mid-afternoon.
The front will bring a bit of relief from the oppressive humidity. Dew points will come down a bit this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top off in the mid 80's while dew points fall through the 60's. Still muggy but not as bad.
We keep moderate levels of humidity around tomorrow. It will be very warm with highs in the upper 80s. We will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with just a few clouds around late in the day. A cold front will move through New England tomorrow night into Sunday morning with scattered clouds but no rain.
It turns less humid on Sunday behind the front and temperatures won't be quite as warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s. We will see lots of sunshine throughout the day along with a nice breeze. Sunday is looking fantastic!
High pressure will build into our region, which will keep Monday and Tuesday sunny and dry too. Temperatures are on the rise again with highs back to 90 on Tuesday. However it will stay fairly dry. This will allow us to cool off into the 50's by both Monday and Tuesday mornings.
It gets hot by Wednesday with highs into the 90s and dew points approaching 70-we could see some heat advisories. Thursday should be another hot, humid day, but the threat for showers and thunderstorms will increase as a cold front picks up the remnants of Barry and moves through.
