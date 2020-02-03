SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with some sun working in later on. Today is the pick of the week (despite lots of clouds) as temperatures will reach into the middle 40's, about 10 degrees above normal.
This week starts off rather quiet but things become active later in the week with multiple storm chances into the weekend.
First off, two weak systems will spread mainly cloudy skies our way for both tomorrow and Wednesday. However, we are not expecting much, maybe just a few rain showers tomorrow then a couple of rain and snow showers Wednesday. Meanwhile cooler air will be draining in from the north.
A large storm will develop across the nations mid-section and will bring us quite a bit precipitation. The warm front associated with this storm will bring our first round of precipitation into Western Mass. late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and with colder air in place precipitation will likely start as snow then likely change to sleet and freezing rain as it tapers off late Thursday morning. A couple of inches of snow/sleet are possible before things dry out for the afternoon, although clouds will linger.
A second round of precipitation will head our way for Thursday night into Friday. This will likely bring heavy amounts of precipitation. Right now it looks like mainly rain or ice as the center of low pressure tracks to our west. If cold air gets trapped at the surface then ice would be an issue. Right now it's too early to tell so stay tuned.
We catch a break on Saturday as cold air rushes back in on strong Northwesterly winds. This may set the stage for another storm on Sunday, this one looks to be snow with plenty of cold air in place! Stay tuned, things will change with lots of moving parts over the next week.
