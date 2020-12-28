SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temperatures warmed up nicely this afternoon after a warm front passed to our north. We will see pleasant conditions this evening with fair skies and temperatures slipping back into the 30s.
A cold front will come through later tonight, bringing a gusty breeze and colder air. Dry weather will persist overnight, but temperatures drop into the 20s overnight with wind chills slipping into the teens and low 20s through sunrise. Some patchy clouds early will give way to mostly clear skies by morning.
Tuesday will be a bright, blustery and cold day for western Mass with highs in the lower to middle 30s. Wind may gust to 20-30mph during the day, which will keep wind chills in the 20s. Temperatures may fall into the upper single digits and lower teens by Wednesday morning as wind calms.
After a cold morning on Wednesday, we end up near normal in the afternoon. A southwesterly flow will kick in as high pressure moves offshore and clouds increase. A complex weather setup is on tap for the end of the year.
Two storm systems look to impact New England late this week. The first system will arrive late Wednesday night through midday Thursday and the second, midday Friday through midday Saturday.
Light rain with some snow in the mix should arrive near or after midnight Wednesday. Temperatures will rise, changing everyone to light rain through Thursday morning. This system won’t have much impact, with precip expected to stay light. The second system may be more problematic with potential for some significant icing.
New Year’s Eve is actually looking dry with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temps in the 20s to low 30s. Low pressure moving up from the Gulf coast will bring heavier precipitation Friday afternoon and night, but with high pressure to our north, cold air may get trapped at the surface. This set up could lead to a few to several hours of freezing rain across western Mass. Temperatures warm Saturday as low pressure lifts to the north and the storm ends as rain. Dry, cooler weather returns Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.