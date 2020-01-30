SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dry, quiet weather will continue today and tomorrow closing January out with no weather issues.
Temperatures will reach into the middle 30's this afternoon and the wind will go calm. A few clouds may drift in and out into the evening. A very seasonable January day.
It will be dry and chilly tonight with high pressure shifting off shore. As high pressure shifts east, tomorrow will be milder as temperatures rebound to around 40 degrees, after a chilly start. We won’t have a completely sunny day, but lots of sun is likely in the morning, followed by an increase in clouds during the afternoon. Clouds take over tomorrow night and Saturday as a coastal low moves northeast and a weak disturbances moves in from the west.
We will not be affected by the coastal storm this weekend, at least not in a significant way. It will pass out-to-sea missing most of Southern New England. The Cape may see some light rain from it, but that's about it. However, a couple of fast moving, moisture starved, systems will move through New England bringing mostly cloudy skies and a few snow and rain showers. Most of the weekend will be dry but it looks as though Saturday morning and Sunday evening may feature a few snow showers here and there, nothing major and we are not expecting any accumulation, except for some coatings here and there. Temperatures will run slightly above normal for the first weekend of February with highs near 40. (Normal high 34)
We have a big warm-up on the way, yet again, for the start of next week as a huge ridge builds in the east! The ridge will shoot the Jet Stream to our north allowing milder temperatures from the South to easily stream into Southern New England.
Temperatures will reach well into the 40's Monday and have the potential to reach into the 50's Tuesday and Wednesday. We may challenge record high temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday before a cold front brings showers and colder temperatures for the second half of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.