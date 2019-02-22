SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds will decrease this morning with temperatures in the 30's. Still watch out for icy spots after lots of melting yesterday and now a bit of re-freeze.
Today will be dry and seasonable as high pressure builds in helping skies to become mostly sunny this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s with a light breeze.
Tonight will be clear and cold with temperatures dipping into the teens in most spots. High clouds will move in tomorrow morning ahead of next storm. It will stay dry tomorrow but skies turn cloudy by late afternoon. Temperatures will be back into the lower 40s.
Our next storm arrives tomorrow night as a wintry mix of snow, then mostly freezing rain as a wedge of high pressure remains to our northeast. It will become quite icy by Sunday morning, cold air should begin to ease and temperatures climb back above freezing from south to north but may take most of the morning on Sunday north and west. We will see rain into Sunday into the early evening, then we turn windy behind the storm for Monday.
A strong low pressure system will swing to our northeast Monday, bringing strong to damaging wind gusts to New England. Advisories or high wind watches may be needed. We also get a colder air mass that descends into the Northeast, so wind chills may get quite low-especially Monday night into Tuesday morning. Minus a flurry or snow shower chance Monday, our weather looks mainly dry to start the week. We stay stuck in a trough through the end of the week, keeping temps well below normal with highs only in the 20's and possibly sending a few minor disturbances through with snow showers.
