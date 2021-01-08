SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The quiet weather pattern will persist well into next week with dry, mainly seasonable conditions.
It's a cold but quiet start this morning with lots of clear skies and sunshine. (Sunrise 7:18) Today will be similar to yesterday with lots of sunshine across western Mass. and all of New England thanks to building high pressure. Temperatures will approach 40 again in the valley, while the high elevations stay closer to 30.
Our current weather pattern looks to hold through most of next week. At the moment, a trough over the Northeast is helping keep the storm track more to our south. Developing storms along the Gulf are moving toward the Carolinas, then straight off the coast instead up toward New England.
Dry weather will persist into the weekend with lots of sunshine expected. Temperatures turn a bit cooler tomorrow on more of a northerly breeze as low pressure passes offshore. High pressure returns for Sunday and Monday, keeping weather quiet and dry with seasonable temps.
Another storm system moves through the deep South early next week and heads out to sea instead of coming up the coast. This will keep us dry through at least the end of the week.
