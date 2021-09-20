SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A beautiful day in progress with 70s and sunshine this afternoon along with comfortable humidity. Skies remain mostly clear tonight, so we will have another fantastic view of the night sky and the full Harvest moon!
Temperatures get chilly again tonight with lows dipping into the middle and upper 40s through sunrise. Valley fog will likely form again with some low clouds around for a few hours Tuesday morning.
High pressure remains to our northeast Tuesday, which will give us another quiet weather day, however more clouds are expected and humidity will start rising in the afternoon and evening. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with more clouds later in the day. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 70s with a light southerly breeze.
Unsettled weather returns Wednesday to Friday as a slow-moving low and cold front make their way toward the coast. Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy day with higher humidity. Scattered showers are looking possible, but we shouldn’t see a washout.
Thursday looks similar as a warm front lifts through our area with scattered showers and a thunderstorm. A period of rain is likely Friday as the cold front moves through, but the timing is still iffy at this point. Best case is rain ends by Friday evening, worse case is showers linger into Saturday morning.
An upper low will develop to our west swing over northern New England this weekend into early next week. Our weather looks to cool and dry out quickly behind the departing cold front Friday night and we should see good sunshine Saturday with a very dry, comfortable air mass in place. Sunday may be cloudier as the upper low moves by and Monday is trending dry and fall-like.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
