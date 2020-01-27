SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds continue to linger this evening and early tonight across western Mass. Only a few sprinkles or flurries are around and the chance to see them continue tonight is highest in the Berkshires. Skies turn partly cloudy later tonight, especially in the valley. Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.
Tuesday begins with a little sunshine across the area, but a mainly dry cold front will slowly push southward through New England, bringing in more clouds for the afternoon. We will see a dry, chilly day with highs in the 30s for most along with a light northwesterly breeze. Colder air will continue to move southward and we will be back to near normal temperatures through Thursday.
A shot of colder air works into western Mass Tuesday night with temperatures falling into the teens and low 20s by Wednesday morning with a few clouds. Behind the slow-moving cold front, surface high pressure builds in for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be chilly with daytime highs in the lower to middle 30s both days (Thursday being the coldest). The dry air in place will help give us mainly sunny skies and light wind both days as well.
Temperatures climb back to around 40 for the end of the week and a few more clouds drift in Friday.
Our next storm system looks to potential affect southern New England this weekend. A cold front will move in from the west, meanwhile a coastal low will be moving from the Carolinas on Saturday. For now, the coastal low looks to give a glancing blow to the coast and may mostly miss western Mass. The cold front may tap into some of the moisture of the coastal low, bringing rain and snow showers both Saturday and Sunday with little impact. However, we are still several days out and the coastal storm will have to be watched closely.
