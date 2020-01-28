SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This morning will begin with a little sunshine across the area, along with comfortable temperatures with temps starting in the 30's.
A dry cold front will slowly push southward through New England, bringing in more clouds for this afternoon. We will see a dry, chilly day with highs in the 30's (Still not bad for January) with a light northwesterly breeze. Colder air will continue to move southward and with clearing skies temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20's.
Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies, behind the slow-moving cold front, surface high pressure builds in for tomorrow and Thursday. Temperatures will be seasonable with daytime highs in the lower to middle 30s both days (Thursday being slightly colder). Tomorrow will turn out to be the pick of the week with full, afternoon sunshine with not too much wind and highs in the upper 30's.
Temperatures climb back to around 40 for the end of the week and a few more clouds drift in Friday.
Our next storm threat comes on Saturday. A cold front will move in from the west, meanwhile a coastal low will be moving from the Carolinas to south of the Cape and Islands. For now, the coastal low looks to give a glancing blow to the coast and may mostly miss western Mass. although some of the models are trending closer to the coast. If we see anything it looks as though it would be Saturday and the atmosphere would be cold enough for snow. Stay tuned, it's still four days away and a slight change in the track will make a big difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.