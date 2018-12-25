SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – We saw a quiet, bright Christmas Day here in western Mass with seasonable high temps in the 30s. We are getting chilly in a hurry tonight though and temps were in the 20s not long after sunset! A light breeze this evening will give way to calm conditions overnight and under a mostly clear sky, temperatures should dip into the teens and lower 20s-colder than this morning by about 10 degrees. Expect a frosty morning if you’re headed out early!
Wednesday will be another bright, seasonable day with sunshine and clouds mixed and highs in the middle to upper 30s. The Berkshires should see a few more clouds along with a slight flurry risk during the day due to the breeze.
High pressure will hang on another day, bringing dry weather for Thursday. We remain chilly though with temps in the middle to upper 30s. High clouds increase in the afternoon ahead of a storm system cutting across the US. This storm will be headed through the Plains, then to the Great Lakes by Friday. Precip arrives late Thursday night into Friday morning and with high pressure just to our northeast, we should cool enough to begin as a wintry mix.
Our next storm will bring a period of light snow to western Mass late Thursday night, that should mix with and change to sleet in the valley and possibly freezing rain in the hills. Advisories may be needed for slick travel conditions Friday morning-mainly in the hills. Temps will be on the rise in the morning and everyone will change to rain-which will last most of the day. Rain amounts up to 1 inch are expected. Temperatures Friday afternoon top off around 50.
A cold front will pass through our area early Saturday, bringing in chillier air. It looks like rain will be done before that point, so Saturday will be a dry, breezy, chilly day. Colder air continues to build and highs Sunday only make it into the low 30s. An area of low pressure could bring a period of light snow across southern New England, but those chances remain low at this point. New Year’s Eve looks dry and chilly for now with a chance for rain on New Year’s Day.
- Tonight: Mostly clear, frosty. Lows: 15-22
- Tomorrow: Sun & clouds. Highs: 33-38
- Thursday: Sun & high clouds. Highs: 32-37
