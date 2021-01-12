SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a frosty start again this morning with many areas waking up to temperatures in the teens. Our quiet weather pattern remains in place till late this week into the weekend, when our rain chances return.
Today will be a brighter day with sun and clouds mixed. Temperatures should return to the middle and upper 30s with a light northwesterly breeze. Another upper level disturbance will move through later in the day, bringing more clouds and a chance for a flurry.
Otherwise, it's another quiet weather week across New England. There will be a few systems that move through with patchy cloud cover, but everything this week is moisture-starved, meaning we likely won’t see any precipitation.
Temperatures began closer to normal today, but we will be trending above average again with overnight temps moving back to the 20s (average is low teens) and daytime highs returning to the lower and middle 40s (average is low 30s). By the end of the week, a more potent, Clipper system will be moving across the Canadian border and temperatures will warm into the mid-40s ahead of it on a good southwesterly flow.
A warm front will approach New England Friday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain showers by Friday night. Rain is looking likely overnight through Saturday morning with a passing cold front. Some in the Berkshires may see a little mixing, but there shouldn’t be much of an impact. Spotty showers taper off Saturday evening and we dry out Sunday with a gusty breeze and more seasonable temps.
