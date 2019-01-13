SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Colder air will remain in place again today but we will see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will begin to moderate early this week as the quiet weather pattern rolls on.
High pressure will help to keep us dry again today and will block a storm passing to our south. This storm is bringing a solid swath of snow to the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic, meanwhile New England will continue missing out. Some clouds this morning will give way to a fair amount of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures do run a few degrees below normal this afternoon with highs in the middle 20s. Another very cold night is headed our way tonight as under clear skies lows will drop back into the upper single digits and lower teens. It will be a cold start as you get the kids off to the bus stop Monday morning.
Temps may get back to freezing by Monday afternoon and temperatures continue to moderate through mid-week with highs Wednesday nearing 40 in Springfield. Overnight temps won’t be quite as cold either, after hitting single digits again Monday morning.
Our weather pattern will keep things quiet for western Mass most of the week. A dry cold front comes through Wednesday, followed by another shot of cold air for Thursday. We will see more clouds mid-week, but sun will still be in the mix. Winds pick up again for Wednesday and Thursday as well. By Friday, a system crossing the Great Lakes may bring some snow showers to the region.
