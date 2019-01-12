SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Colder air will remain in place through the weekend. Temperatures will begin to moderate as we head into the new work week.
After seeing a plenty of sunshine this afternoon temperatures will drop quickly once the sun sets. We could see some clouds work in tonight but it will still be another cold one with lows dropping back into the middle and upper single digits.
High pressure will help to keep us dry through the weekend and will block a storm passing to our south. This storm is bringing a solid swath of snow to the Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic, meanwhile New England will continue missing out. Morning clouds Sunday morning will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. There is just the slight chance for a flurry on Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 20s.
Temps may get back to freezing by Monday afternoon and temperatures continue to moderate through mid-week with highs Wednesday nearing 40 in Springfield. Overnight temps won’t be quite as cold either, after hitting single digits again Monday morning.
Our weather pattern will keep things quiet for western Mass most of the week. A dry cold front comes through Wednesday, followed by another shot of cold air for Thursday. We will see more clouds mid-week, but sun will still be in the mix. Winds pick up again for Wednesday and Thursday as well. By Friday, a system crossing the Great Lakes may bring an actual snow chance back to our area!
