SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Slippery roads tonight! With the sun set and temps back below freezing, watch out for developing ice on walkways & roads.
We’ve got a fresh snowpack and mostly clear skies this evening, so temperatures should fall fairly quickly-even with the breeze. Wind chills this evening remain in the teens and low 20s, but wind becomes light after midnight. Temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s overnight with increasing clouds through sunrise. A few lake-effect flurries or snow showers may arrive in Franklin and Berkshire counties in the early morning, but we won’t see much.
Mainly dry weather is expected Wednesday with a few flurries possible. Skies look mostly cloudy and temperatures remain below normal with highs in the 30s.
A mainly dry cold front will swing through Thursday, keeping clouds around and increasing a breeze out of the west-northwest. Temperatures will again stay in the 30s with afternoon wind chills in the 20s. Another disturbance moves into New England on Friday. This Clipper will bring us a chance for light snow and snow showers Friday afternoon, which could produce an inch or two of accumulation.
Colder air rolls in Friday night as a trough moves overhead and temperatures fall into the teens at night and struggle to get out of the 20s Saturday. We do have a dry weekend on the way, which is nice.
Temperatures begin to moderate Sunday and much more so early next week as a ridge builds in the East. We end the weekend dry, but rain returns with our next system on Monday. A strong southwesterly flow will bring temperatures into the 50s by Tuesday!
