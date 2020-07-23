SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A few showers or a rumble of thunder remain possible through about 11pm tonight as a cold front comes through western Mass. Our severe threat is done and quiet weather resumes to end the week!
Clouds and patchy fog linger overnight with showers and storms coming to an end before midnight. Low temperatures fall into the middle and upper 60s through dawn.
Friday will be a quieter weather day, but a spot shower or weak thunderstorm can’t be totally ruled out-especially in the hill towns. Expect another warm and muggy day with highs in the middle to upper 80s with dew points only falling a bit from Thursday. Our day remains slightly unsettled as a front stalls just off the south coast.
By Friday night, humidity will lower and we feel cooler and more comfortable through Saturday morning. High pressure will keep us rain free Saturday with good sunshine and toasty afternoon temps around 90.
A subtropical ridge over the Southeast will allow New England to get hot and a bit more humid Sunday to Tuesday with temps hitting lower to middle 90s all three days. Humidity looks to climb again early next week, increasing our chance for late-day pop up storms. A cold front should come through late Tuesday with scattered showers and storms, then we turn less humid mid-week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
