SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A top 10 weather day across western Mass with unseasonably warm temperatures, light breezes and abundant sunshine!
A weak clipper system and cold front will approach overnight, bringing an increase in clouds this evening across western Mass. Wet weather chances are low with this system, but a few showers are possible overnight, especially near and north of Rt. 2. Temperatures only fall into the low 40s thanks to cloud cover.
Early clouds Wednesday morning will decrease and give way to sunny skies by the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures climb back to the upper 50s and low 60s for our area with a cool northwest breeze that may occasionally gust to 20-25mph. A cooler air mass will move in on this breeze for Wednesday night and Thursday.
Surface high pressure returns Wednesday night, giving us clear skies and colder temperatures. Most will see lows return to the 20s with frost for Thursday morning. Veteran’s Day will be quiet weather-wise for western Mass with sunshine in the morning and building clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be closer to normal with mid-50s for the valley.
Our next storm system approaches late Thursday night and Friday and will bring us a rainy, blustery end to the week. Low pressure to our north and west will bring a strong cold front across New England Friday. Showers begin in the early morning and periods of heavier rain are on tap for the daytime. Downpours and even some thunder are possible midday along with some 20-30mph wind gusts out of the south-southeast. Showers taper off from west to east by the evening.
Behind the departing cold front, cooler and drier air will begin building in for the weekend as an upper low moves toward New England. There will be a few disturbances rotating around the low, so a spot shower is possible late Saturday into Sunday morning and again Monday. Temperatures will continue to fall so some mixing is possible in the high terrain. Highs in the 40s are likely through mid-week with some gusty breezes.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
