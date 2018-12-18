SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Temps begin in the single digits to low teens Wednesday morning with a solid frost as you head out the door. Skies start off sunny and with high pressure in control, temps will climb steadily through the morning. Temps return to normal Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 30s to around 40 along with a light southwesterly breeze. Some high, wispy clouds will mix with sunshine.
Our nice weather continues into Thursday with good sunshine and milder temps hitting middle 40s for the valley. High clouds begin to build later in the day and rain arrives Thursday night with our next storm.
A powerful storm will move from the Gulf coast, over West Virginia and into western New York on Friday. As we are on the eastern side of the system, our temps get mild Friday and possibly climb well into the 50s-giving us all rain. Moisture from the Gulf will ride up the coast, bringing southern New England heavy rain Thursday night through Friday afternoon. 1-2 inches of rain are looking likely, which may prompt flood watches. Watches or advisories for wind are also possible-especially Friday.
Rain should taper off Friday evening as a dry slot works into western Mass. Wind should stay blustery Friday night through Saturday morning as low pressure swings to our northwest. Wind should gradually lighten Saturday and clouds and mild temperatures linger. Wind will shift northwest in the afternoon, which will usher in colder air for Sunday. We remain seasonable for Christmas Eve and Day with sunshine and clouds. Snow showers are looking less likely for Monday, but some morning flurries may make it through the dry air. Not looking good for a White Christmas this year.
Tonight: Clear and frigid. Lows: 8-14 (Diminishing Wind)
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs: 34-40
Thursday: AM sun, increasing PM clouds. Highs: 43-47
