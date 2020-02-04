SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
A cold front continues to slowly move to our south this evening, which has given us some breaks in the cloud cover. However, clouds stick around overnight as a wave of weak low pressure moves along that front. A few rain showers are possible overnight with some snow or sleet mixed in, especially north of the Mass Pike. No accumulation is expected.
Wednesday is looking like a quiet weather day with a front to our south and weak high pressure building into northern New England. Skies will begin mostly cloudy, then we should get some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 30s with a light northerly breeze.
Our weather turns quite busy Thursday and Friday as two strong areas of low pressure pass by with snow, sleet, ice, and rain.
Cold air will get trapped across New England Wednesday night and as precip arrives sometime after midnight, it will likely begin as snow and/or sleet. It is possible that south of the Mass Pike could begin as sleet and rain. A wintry mix will continue through sunrise and the morning commute, leading to slushy, slippery road conditions. This may cause school delays across western Mass. Accumulations will be fairly light with most seeing 1-2 inches of snow & sleet with up to a tenth of an inch of ice from freezing rain. By the afternoon, temperatures rise above freezing for most and a few showers or drizzle will linger.
A stronger area of low pressure will move in from the southwest Thursday night through Friday morning. As our next round of precipitation arrives overnight, it should be mostly rain. However, the Berkshires may stay cold enough to go right to freezing rain-which will cause more icing. Something to watch. The valley should stay mostly rain for the AM commute, then change over to snow in the afternoon. A few inches of snow are possible in the Berkshires and hilltowns, but the valley may not see much. Roads may be slippery for the Friday evening drive.
Our weekend starts dry and cold with below-normal temperatures Saturday. However, we finally get a good, sunny day. Clouds increase for Sunday and a passing coastal low may bring some light snow to the area. At this point, chances are low for snow, so just keep it in the back of your mind for now & stay tuned for updates!
