SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): This afternoon will remain pleasant however mid and high level clouds will dominate as moisture spins up from the south, but the sun should still be able to shine through most of the time and we will not see any rainfall. It will remain pleasant with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s to near 80 in the Pioneer Valley, and humidity levels remain comfortable with dew points in the 50s.
Similar weather conditions are on tap for tomorrow and Thursday with 70s to near 80 for highs and 50s for lows. Our best chance at showers looks to be Wednesday night into Thursday.
A frontal boundary will set up off shore over the next few days and will act as the focal point for a conveyer belt of moisture to flow along. However, for us it looks like the bulk of the rain will set up to our east and not over us. We'll see lots of clouds over the next three days, but likely not much rain. The Cape, which has been dry this summer, will get the rain, they need it.
By Friday, the frontal boundary will break down and we'll see more sun to end the week and temperatures will be on the rise. A warmer trend is looking likely for the weekend with highs in the 80s and some increase in humidity. A few pop up storms may be around over the weekend, now looking more like Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.