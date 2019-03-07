SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Any flurries and snow showers around this afternoon will be coming to an end this evening as an upper level disturbance passes by. It’s been a cold day across western Mass, but some improvement is on the way!
Tonight, high pressure will pass by, allowing for clear skies and a lighter breeze. Temperatures should return to the single digits through Friday morning. After yet another frigid morning, temperatures actually get above freezing in the afternoon-for the valley. The hills will likely see temps around 30-32. We will start the day with good sunshine, but an area of low pressure passing to our south will bring more clouds in for the afternoon.
The upper low to our north is finally retreating and temperatures get back to around normal this weekend. We have a nice day on tap for Saturday with high pressure giving us a mostly sunny sky.
Clouds build Saturday night as strong low pressure moves from the Midwest to the Great Lakes. We will begin to see snow by Sunday morning that should arrive with a quick burst. Minor accumulation is possible with around 1-3” expected. We then change to a wintry mix, then rain as we continue into the afternoon. Temperatures climb to around 40, allowing new accumulation to melt.
Showers taper off Sunday night and clouds linger Monday, but temperatures remain close to and even above normal. Cooler high pressure builds in for Tuesday, bringing chillier temps and a breeze. Mid to late week we will see a milder trend and rain showers look possible with our next system late in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.