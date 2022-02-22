SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A wet evening and night on tap as low pressure moves northwest of New England tonight. Rain may fall heavily at times, mostly before and near midnight, then taper to showers not long after. Most will pick up a half to three quarters of an inch of rain.
After a chilly day, temperatures are on the rise tonight. Temperatures warm into the 50s as the night goes on and wind will also be increasing. Strong southerly gusts of 30-40mph are possible for western Mass, mostly before midnight. Gusts will ease up late, but we keep a southerly breeze into Wednesday.
Wednesday morning begins cloudy, mild and breezy with temperatures still climbing through the 50s! Our highs max out in the late morning and early afternoon for western Mass with many in the valley seeing low to mid 60s and the Berkshires low to middle 50s. A cold front will move through in the early afternoon with a spot shower and some clearing. Wind shifts northwest and turns blustery with some 30-40mph gusts again, along with falling temperatures.
Skies clear Wednesday evening and temperatures continue to fall, likely reaching upper teens to low 20s by Thursday morning with a continued, but lighter northwesterly breezy. Thursday will be a dry, quiet and seasonably chilly day with building high clouds ahead of Friday’s snowstorm.
A snowstorm continues to look likely for western Mass and most of New England on Friday. Snow gets going sometime after midnight and before sunrise and will accumulate quickly as temperatures begin in the 20s. Chances are above 50% that we pick up 6 inches of snow in the Springfield area and those probabilities climb to near 90% farther north. Some mixing may occur south of the Mass Pike, but chances for significant icing are low here and higher into Connecticut. Temperatures only rise into the lower 30s with this storm and wind looks to stay on the lighter side, keeping power outage risks low for us.
Temperatures remain seasonably cold over the weekend with mainly dry weather. We turn breezy Sunday and may see a late-day rain or snow shower with a passing front, then we turn even colder behind it for early next week.
