SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – A fairly weak Nor’easter is impacting western Mass through This afternoon. For most of our area, a soaking rain and gusty breeze is on tap. The hill towns and Berkshires will see rain and a heavy, wet snow prompting Winter Weather Advisories.
A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow is in effect for northern Berkshire county until 1 pm this afternoon and western Franklin & Hampshire counties until 10 am.
Dry air will wrap into the area of low this morning, gradually bringing an end to the precipitation by this afternoon. In the upper levels, low pressure will stall over New England, keeping skies mainly cloudy and our weather chilly and unsettled. Rain and snow showers should continue this afternoon into tonight across the Berkshires-especially western slopes where snow will continue to accumulate with another few inches likely. It will be a blustery afternoon with wind gusts to 30mph out of the west-southwest. Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Under mostly cloudy skies tonight lows will drop back into the upper 20s to around 30.
Wednesday will also be a breezy, unsettled day with a chance for a few rain and snow showers. The best chance for showers will again be in the Berkshires. Low pressure moves out Wednesday night and Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, cool and dry. Colder temps return at night with the help of clear skies.
Unsettled weather returns over the weekend as we track our next area of low pressure. This low will hit the West coast Thursday, travel into the southern Plains, then b-line to the Great Lakes. The ‘inside runner’ will allow western Mass to stay on the warm side of the low, so again, mainly rain is expected.
- Today: AM rain/snow, mostly cloudy, breezy. (Berkshire snow)Highs: 38-42
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Lows: 26-30
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few snow showers. Highs: 34-38
