SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --It's a mainly cloudy but dry start to your Friday. However, a warm front will approach western Mass this morning with a few rain and snow showers a little later on. Snow showers are more likely north of the Pike and into the upper valley and hills. Accumulations should stay at a half inch or less. Temperatures warm into the 40s quickly and top off in the 40s to low 50s this afternoon! Scattered showers will be on and off most of the day until a cold front passes in the evening. Expect a moderate southerly breeze throughout the day as well.
Showers end tonight and cooler, drier air rolls back into New England for the weekend. We begin in the upper 20s tomorrow morning with patchy clouds, then more sun and highs will reach near 40 in the afternoon. We keep mostly clear skies into Sunday afternoon, then high, thin clouds increase. Temperatures on Sunday will top off in the middle 30's.
We may see some flurries or a touch of light snow for President’s Day, but most of the snow showers with a passing low pressure will stay to our south. Otherwise, Monday is looking mainly dry and colder with high temps closer to freezing. High pressure returns Tuesday with some sunshine and continued cold temps.
Our next wet weather chance is trending a bit later and now looks to come in Wednesday night and Thursday. With high pressure back to our north, temperatures should be cold enough for snow to start, but then a change to a wintry mix is possible. This system is still a week away, so the forecast will likely change. Stay tuned!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.