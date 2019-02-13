SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After some sunshine, clouds returned this afternoon along with scattered rain and snow showers with a passing upper level wave. The chance for rain and snow diminishes late this evening. A dusting of snow is possible in the hills and Berkshires with these. Be sure to watch out for refreezing this evening as temps fall back below 32 degrees.
We stay brisk overnight with skies turning partly cloudy. Temperatures fall into the lower and middle 20s with a good amount of black ice around side streets, intersections, walkways, etc.
Thursday will be a dry, quiet weather day with some good sunshine. Temperatures return to the middle and upper 30s with a healthy westerly breeze adding a chill. The evening will be chilly, but dry for any Valentine’s Day plans!
Low pressure passing through the Great Lakes will swing well to our north on Friday. This will allow temps to jump into the upper 40s to low 50s in the afternoon! A warm front will pass by in the morning, with a chance for a few rain and snow showers-but not much should be seen. Rain showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front comes in from the west. Expect a good breeze as well.
Behind a departing cold front, high pressure builds into the northern Plains. Our weather turns cooler an dry with lingering clouds to start the weekend. There is a very busy storm track across the South, so a few systems will need to be watched-like the one on Sunday. Low pressure will move to the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday night into Monday, possibly bringing a period of light snow to southern New England-but for now, this should miss western Mass.
We get another shot of cold air for early next week, pulling highs into the low 30s and low temps back to the teens and single digits. We begin the week with dry weather and some sunshine, then our next storm looks possible by Wednesday with snow or a wintry mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.