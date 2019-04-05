SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This afternoon will be cloudy and cool with highs in the 40s. Rain will move in later between 4-6pm as low pressure moves our way. Rain and even a bit of wet snow should fall mainly light before ending early Saturday morning with most picking up less than 1/4" of an inch.
A bit of low level cold air may linger in the hills where rain may fall as freezing rain above 1,000ft and especially above 1,500 ft. This will lead to a bit of of ice on elevated surfaces and some icy spots on roads in the hill towns. Winter Weather Advisories begin at 6pm and last through 6am tomorrow for western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties. (the hills)
There may be a leftover shower early tomorrow morning (before 7am) but clouds will give way to sunshine by mid to late morning (10am-noon) as our storm quickly moves out. It will be breezy and mild tomorrow afternoon with temperatures reaching into the 60's. Sunday looks nice too with highs back into the 60's. Clouds will move in late in the day with rain arriving Sunday night.
Monday looks cool and rainy with temperatures in the 50's. We turn mild again on Tuesday before cooler conditions arrive for the middle of next week. Right now, it's looking dry and pleasant for the Sox home opener Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.