SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our weather remains pleasant this evening across western Mass with gusty breezes subsiding and temperatures slipping back through the 50s. High clouds increase tonight ahead of our next weather-maker and rain showers become likely after midnight as a warm front lifts into southern New England.
A soaking rain is possible for a few hours overnight and will taper off Wednesday morning as low pressure passes to the South. Morning temperatures begin near 40, then climb back to the lower to mid 50s in the afternoon. While sunshine isn’t likely, there’s a chance for a few breaks later in the day. Wednesday afternoon and evening look mainly dry and cloudy with a light breeze.
Any partial clearing late Wednesday will be short-lived as winds shift southeast and clouds return. Thursday may begin dry, but rain rolls in by Noon and will last for the rest of the day. It will be a cool, breezy day with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Afternoon rain may come down heavy at times with a half inch likely. Some imbedded thunderstorms can’t be ruled out either.
Strong low pressure lifts to the northeast Thursday night and slams northern Maine with significant snow. For southern New England, rain tapers off as dry air comes in behind a cold front. In the upper levels, a trough builds into New England with some very cold air aloft. At the surface, Friday will be blustery and chilly with highs in the 40s and wind gusting to 30-40mph. Spotty rain showers are possible in the valley and snow showers are expected in the hill towns.
Dry weather returns for the weekend, but we remain brisk both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks seasonably cool with good sunshine, then clouds increase Sunday. Easter may end up dry and pleasant with highs nearing 60 as our next storm holds off until early Monday morning. Rainy, mild weather returns to start next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
