SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds continue to hang tough this evening across western Mass. While most of the evening and night look dry, a few spotty showers and even a rumble of thunder are possible. Shower chances continue overnight, but remain hit or miss. Temperatures fall back to the lower and middle 60s overnight with low clouds and some reduced visibility in the hills.
Thursday begins mainly cloudy with a shower or two, but our chances for rain are much higher later in the day. Strong low pressure will move toward New England, bringing showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. Dew points may reach 70 Thursday, so it will be a very humid day with highs in the 70s. Downpours are likely with afternoon and evening showers and most will see a half inch to 1 inch of rain by Friday morning. If any thunderstorms come through, amounts may be much higher. Localized flooding may occur as well.
Showers linger Friday morning, but should be done by Noon at the latest. A Northwest wind will get gusty for the afternoon behind the departing front and area of low pressure, which will help to dry things out. Dew points lower throughout the day, and by the evening we are much more comfortable. It will be a mild day, but once the sun comes out in the afternoon, temps should climb into the 70s.
Dry weather is back for the weekend! Expect a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with seasonable temps and a gusty northwest breeze. A ridge builds into New England starting Sunday, which will lead to a warmer day with highs in the lower 80s under a sunny sky. Early next week, temperatures continue to climb with 80s likely and higher humidity. Isolated showers & thunderstorms are possible Monday and Tuesday evenings.
