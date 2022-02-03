SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning up for northern Berkshire, western Hampshire and all of Franklin County starting tonight through Friday…
A Winter Weather Advisory up for Hampden, eastern Hampshire and southern Berkshire Counties starting overnight through Friday…
A dreary, but mild Thursday in progress with many hitting mid-40s this afternoon. We’ve seen a good drop in our snowpack today and that will continue this evening. Rain also continues and may become heavy at times.
A cold front will drop south tonight and move to the southern coast by sunrise Friday. Colder air dives to the surface, but a layer of warm air lingers in the middle of the atmosphere-setting us up for ice.
Rain will gradually change to freezing rain overnight from northern Berkshire County first to southeastern Hampden County last. By sunrise, many if not most will be seeing freezing rain and icy roads. Freezing rain will then change to sleet, but there remains decent uncertainty of how fast that will happen. By the afternoon, sleet may mix with and change to snow, especially near and north of Rt. 2. Snow and sleet accumulations should end up around an inch or so in the lower valley to a 2-4 inches farther north. Ice accumulations may end up around a tenth to quarter of an inch. If we change to sleet quicker, those amounts could be 2 inches or more in the lower valley with lighter ice accretion.
After a day and night of rain and snow melt, the other concern is how fast temperatures fall in the early morning. Temperatures should drop into the 20s within a few hours, leading to a flash freeze. A flash freeze can cause wet roads to become ice very quickly, and will make traveling hazardous or even dangerous.
Sleet and snow taper off Friday evening and temperatures continue to fall into the teens Friday night. Our weekend will stay cold, but dry with good sunshine both days. Saturday will be brisk with highs in the 20s, then Sunday starts colder with sub-zero temperatures possible. Temperatures moderate Sunday afternoon into early next week.
Next week’s weather is trending fairly quiet and dry for the most part. A cold front approaching from the west Monday will bring in more clouds, then low pressure off the coast will keep clouds around Tuesday. The coastal low should stay offshore, but a spot rain or snow shower could be seen Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will stay on the milder side through mid-week.
