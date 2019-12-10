SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
A strong cold front is making its way through New England this evening, bringing a big drop in temperatures along with a change over from rain to snow.
Temperatures will continue to steadily drop this evening as colder air works in behind a cold front. Rain showers across western Mass will change to snow from the Berkshires and hill towns first, to the valley last. Everyone should be seeing snow by 11pm-midnight and it will continue through the Wednesday morning commute.
There is a chance that snow ends up very light for areas north of the Mass Pike with an inch or less of accumulation. Meanwhile, south of the Mass Pike, snow could accumulate to 1-3 inches. Farther south and east, snow is expected to hit 4+ inches and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued there. If snow ends up shifting farther north, Advisories could be issued for western Mass-but that isn’t the case for now.
After a slippery morning commute Wednesday, skies become partly cloudy for the afternoon. We keep a bit of a breeze and it will be much colder with temperatures around or slightly above freezing. High pressure will bring mostly clear skies Wednesday night and temperatures drop well into the teens. Any untreated roads or walkways may get icy.
It will be a very cold start Thursday, but a dry one with good sunshine on tap for the day. Temperatures remain cold with highs around freezing. We are very cold again Thursday night with teens likely as clouds increase. Friday is looking mainly dry and fairly cloudy with showers holding off until Friday night.
Our next storm will move inland up the East Coast and begin as light snow or snow showers Friday night. We see a change to rain fairly quick and rain continues throughout the day Saturday with temperatures rising into the lower and middle 50s. This should zap a lot of lingering snow on the ground and with 1-2 inches of rain possible, we will be looking at a risk for flooding. As low pressure moves to our northeast Sunday, we will stay windy, but dry out. A gusty breeze continues into Monday with colder temps returning. Another storm is looking possible by Tuesday and may come in the form of wintry weather.
