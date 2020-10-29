SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisories begin overnight and last through Friday morning for all of western Mass.
The remnants of Zeta continue to move across southern New England with a soaking rain. Rainfall amounts end up around 1 to 2 inches, which will help the drought status.
As low pressure passes to our south and strong high pressure builds into southern Canada, winds will begin picking up. Wind shifts north overnight increasing to 10-20mph with occasional gusts to 30mph Friday morning. Colder air begins to dive into the high terrain, starting the change over from rain to snow. Cold air reaches the lower valley close to sunrise.
Snow will continue through Friday morning with most of our accumulation coming around sunup. Most see 1 to 3 inches, but isolated spots up to 5 inches are possible on the eastern slopes of the Berkshires. Temperatures may dip to freezing mid-morning, keeping snow from getting too heavy, but causing slippery roads. Snow showers taper off around Noon, then skies will clear in the afternoon with diminishing wind.
Very cold air settles overhead Friday night and Saturday morning lows may be record-breaking with upper teens expected. High pressure will keep wind calm and skies sunny for Saturday, but we stay chilly with highs only reaching the mid 40s. Temperatures should drop fast Saturday evening so prep for dry, cold weather for trick-or-treating!
A brief warm up is on tap for Sunday with highs climbing back to near normal in the afternoon. Ahead of a cold front, we turn breezy and cloudy, then a few showers are possible late Sunday as the front moves through. Behind the front, we turn much colder with highs only around 40 on Monday! It will be windy as well as we get stuck between departing low pressure and building high pressure. A few flurries are possible both Monday and Tuesday with some passing disturbances, then we turn much warmer Wednesday and Thursday with good sun thanks to high pressure.
