SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a damp start to the weekend and the rain will continue tonight and could come down heavy at times. Some showers will linger into the first half of Sunday but we should be able to dry out for the trick or treaters Sunday evening.
An area of low pressure will bring periods of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder as well, with breezy conditions expected tonight as well. You can expect some gusty readings of 20-25 MPH. Rain totals through Saturday night can reach an inch to 1.5 inches.
Low pressure lifts north on Halloween with mild air wrapping in behind the system. Rain may linger into Sunday morning, but the afternoon looks drier with some sunshine mixing in. Temperatures will reach into the lower 60s. There still may be a shower around, but the bulk of the afternoon is looking dry. As the trick-or-treaters head out Sunday evening it looks mainly dry and mild with temperatures in the 50s with the slight chance of a stray shower.
The start of next week looks dry and seasonable with a few showers possible late Tuesday. A passing cold front brings colder air in by the middle of the week with highs mainly in the 40's and overnight lows in the 20's, some of the coldest air of the season. There is the chance for a flurry overnight into Wednesday which would welcome November appropriately!
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
