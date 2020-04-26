SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Our storm system will continue to bring the chance for rain tonight into tomorrow, with the potential for a period of snow in the higher elevations of Berkshire county and along the east slopes of the Berkshires. Drier air moves in midweek.
The rain showers will continue tonight into tomorrow. As the system pushes through the region it will pull in some colder air with some mixing or even a period of snow possible in parts of Berkshire county, along the east slopes of the Berkshires and into the Worcester hills. These same locations could see some scattered coatings with some of the highest elevations along the east slopes of the Berkshires picking up an inch or two.
Any locations that do see some wintry precipitation tonight into the first part of Monday should transition back to rain later Monday afternoon. It will be even cooler tomorrow with highs only in the lower to middle 40s, well below where we should be this time of year.
Low pressure will exit late Monday and clouds may linger into Tuesday as an upper level low slowly departs as well. Tuesday is looking dry and cool with highs in the 50s. By Wednesday, high pressure will bring temps to around 60 with dry weather lasting throughout the day. Clouds increase Wednesday evening and showers roll in overnight. Rain is likely Thursday with a chance for thunderstorms and downpours.
