SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many across western Mass have picked up anywhere from a half inch to an inch and a half of rain over the last 24 hours and more is on the way tonight.
Showers continue this evening with pockets of heavier rain possible. Ponding on roads is likely, so expect commutes to take a bit longer. Rain looks persistent with another half inch to inch and a half through sunrise Tuesday. Temperatures fall back to the lower 50s overnight with rain turning to showers, drizzle and mist. Patchy fog and low clouds linger as well.
Low pressure passes to our south overnight and conditions will gradually improve Tuesday. There is a chance for showers in the morning, then we keep mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Light northeasterly breezes continue, which will keep temperatures cool across the region for another day.
Surface high pressure builds into New England from Wednesday to Friday, allowing for a nice stretch of weather. We will get more sunshine along with some scattered clouds. Humidity remains comfortable with dew points in the 50s, so our overnight lows will stay well above normal. Daytime highs will also trend warm thanks to a ridge over the Northeast.
Temperatures are trending closer to normal over the weekend as a cool northeast flow returns to New England. Chances for rain look slim with maybe a shower Sunday. It is looking like a good deal of cloud cover over the holiday weekend though.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
