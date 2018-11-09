SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- FLOOD WATCHES have been canceled.
Rain continues to fall this evening and tonight across western Mass. Rain may be heavy at times and around an inch or even a bit more is likely. Any mixing in the hills and Berkshires should end and a chilly rain will be on tap for everyone tonight. Temperatures remain fairly steady and may rise a bit tonight-though most will just linger in the low 40s. An easterly breeze will continue overnight, but won’t be significant.
Rain will come to an end early Saturday morning as low pressure quickly moves to our north. Morning clouds will give way to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon, but the sun won’t warm us up much. Temperatures will hover in the lower to middle 40s most of the day and it will feel colder as wind shifts west and gets gusty. For now, Wind Advisories are up to our east and here in western Mass, our wind should stay below advisory levels. It will be a blustery day however, with wind gusts reaching 30 to 40 mph on occasion.
Colder air rushes in Saturday night and temps fall into the 30s quickly after sunset. We remain breezy overnight and wind chills will fall well into the 20s for the valley and teens for the hills. Our actual temp should reach mid to upper 20s.
Unseasonably cold air settles in for Sunday and Monday with highs in the low to mid 40s and overnight temps possibly dipping into the upper teens early Monday morning. We should see good sunshine as high pressure stays in control.
Our next storm is on the way for Tuesday of next week. Rain looks to begin Tuesday morning and could start as a wintry mix in the higher terrain. Another 1-2 inches of rain is possible, which would bring back flooding concerns to our area. Behind this low, we turn windy and significantly colder for Wednesday. Chilly, but dry air will linger through the end of the week.
- Tonight: Rain heavy at times, tapering off to showers late, breezy. Lows: 38-44
- Saturday: Sun & clouds, windy and chilly. A sprinkle or hill town flurry. Highs: 40-46
- Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Unseasonably cold. Highs: 33-40
