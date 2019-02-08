SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It will be a changeable day with lots to go through today but we'll settle on the wind and cold.
Rain will come to an end this morning giving way to some sunshine. It will turn mild around by midday then a cold front will bring the cold and wind with temperatures sliding later this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will spike into the low 50s by early afternoon. However readings will begin to fall this afternoon and be back into the 30's by this evening. The wind will pick up later today as well.
***A Wind Advisory goes into effect later today through tomorrow afternoon for all of western Mass. ***
Wind gusts may reach 50mph tonight through tomorrow morning. With the ground being so saturated, this could cause some spotty damage and even an isolated power outage. Temperatures will only get to around freezing tomorrow with wind chills hovering in the teens and lower 20s during the day. The wnd should lighten as high pressure slides to our south Sunday allowing temperatures to fall into the single digits and lower teens. At least this weekend we should see a decent amount of sunshine.
A weak upper level disturbance comes through Sunday night with a few flurries possible, then we are tracking the potential for accumulating snow Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. There’s a decent chance for some plow-able snow with this one.
