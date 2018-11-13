SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Steady rain will taper off early this afternoon. Most spots received between 3/4"-1" of rainfall. Things will dry ou this afternoon but the clouds will likely linger. The wind will increase behind the storm and we turn blustery this afternoon and evening with gusts to 20-30mph.
Gusty wind will persist tomorrow out of the northwest, ushering in the coldest air of the season so far. Temperatures tomorrow get stuck in the lower and middle 30s, with a significant wind chill as winds gust to 35 mph. It will feel like it's in the teens and 20's. By tomorrow evening, high pressure builds in with lighter wind and colder air. Temps Wednesday night fall into the mid-teens and even some single digits! It will be frigid by Thursday morning. (Record low 16)
Our next system moves in by Thursday evening as two areas of low pressure head up the coast. The first low bring will bring a round of light precipitation, however, this time high pressure will be to our north with colder air in place. We should see a period of light snow (even in the valley) Thursday night into Friday morning.
Snow will break out between 6pm-10pm Thursday. It will likely change to rain after a minor accumulation in the valley but may stay as all snow in the hills and Franklin County. These spots may pick up a plowable snowfall!
The second wave of low pressure will bring heavy precipitation most likely in the form of rain for Friday morning, as the atmosphere warms a bit. Details on the snowfall amounts and timing are still up in the air so stay tuned! For a lot of us however this will be our first bout with winter weather! Yikes!
- This Afternoon:Rain ending, drying out, blustery and cool. Highs: 42-48
- Tonight: Partly clearing, breezy and cold. Lows: 26-32
- Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy and cold! Highs: 30-36 (WCs 20s teens)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.