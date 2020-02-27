SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rain will come to an end by mid-morning as low pressure quickly moves through the Northeast. Rain may end as few snow showers across Berkshire County and the hills.
As things dry out this morning it will become blustery with winds increasing out of the west. Wind will gust up to 45 mph in the valley but strong in Berkshire County where a Wind Advisory is set to go back into effect from 10am to midnight.
Under a blend of sunshine and clouds temperatures will hover in the mid-40s this morning then fall into the upper 30s by this evening. Wind will gust between 30-40 mph, under Wind Advisory criteria.
A trough builds overhead tomorrow through the weekend, bringing temperatures back below normal for a few days. Highs will get stuck in the 30s tomorrow with more clouds than sun along with a continued gusty breeze. Even Saturday stays breezy, plus colder with high temperatures only getting to around freezing in the valley.
High pressure will help to relax wind Saturday night into Sunday and clear skies a bit more. Temperatures will be colder Sunday morning, but we return to the upper 30s in the afternoon. Temperatures continue to warm up early next week with 40s Monday and 50s possible Tuesday. We turn unsettled with some spotty showers Monday night, then continued showers Tuesday and Wednesday.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
