SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR HAMPEN, HAMPSHIRE AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES FROM NOON UNTIL 7 PM THIS EVENING. FOR BERKSHIRE COUNTY THE WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM THIS EVENING. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR HAMPDEN, HAMPSHIRE AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES UNTIL 10 AM.
Rain continues through this morning and will come to an end later today. 1-2 inches of rain will likely fall before the rain comes to an end, which could lead to some isolated flooding across the area. Scattered showers are possible through Noon or so, then skies will begin to gradually clear out through the afternoon. Temperatures max out around 60 in the morning, then temps take a tumble in the afternoon from west to east, falling back to the 40s.
Wind becomes the main concern for the afternoon as they shift from south to west and begin to increase. From roughly Noon to 8pm, wind will be sustained at 20-30mph with gusts reaching 40-50mph in the valley and hills. With a very saturated ground and a lot of foliage still remaining on trees, scattered tree damage and power outages are possible. Wind will begin to diminish tonight as high pressure builds.
Cooler, drier air settles in for Sunday with highs back to the lower 50s. Clouds increase Sunday evening and Monday as our next system approaches and rain should return by Monday evening. Election Day will be cloudy and cool with drizzle and occasional showers. Low pressure will swing to our northwest Tuesday night with a period of rain through early Wednesday morning. Skies should clear out early and some sunshine is back for most of Wednesday and Thursday.
Today: AM rain. Turning windy. Highs: 58-62(Falling afternoon temps)
Tonight: Clearing and colder. Lows: 28-32
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs: 50-54
