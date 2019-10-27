SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a nasty day, weather-wise, around western Mass. Highs only hit the upper 40s as the wet weather was around nearly all day. Rain totals were between .75" and 1.5" - a good soaking that western Mass could use with the rainfall deficit that has been around the last two months.
The heavy rain and downpours are coming to an end, with fog and pockets of drizzle likely into Monday morning. There will be overcast skies around much of the morning, with partly cloudy skies to end the day. Highs return to the upper 50s to near 60, which is slightly above average for this time of year.
With an easterly flow, Tuesday is looking cloudy with patchy drizzle and a few showers. This is more of a 'nuisance showers' kind of day. Highs return to the upper 50s.
A powerful storm system will work its way across the country this week arriving in the Northeast by Thursday and Friday. Ahead of the storm, temps warm into the mid 60s Wednesday with some partial sunshine. Late showers arrive Wednesday into Thursday.
On Thursday, scattered showers may move in along with cloudy skies and rather mild temperatures. A period of heavy rain is likely with a passing cold front. The timing looks like Thursday through midday Friday. Rain totals could top two inches with this system.
Western Mass turns windy behind the storm Friday and cooler for the weekend. With the rain and wind Friday potentially could end up being a First Warning Weather Day. Heavy rain may lead to flooding and strong winds may lead to scattered power outages.
