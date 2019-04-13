SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A cold front will come through our area this morning, bringing an end to showers early with most done by 8am. Mid to late morning, cloudy skies will start slowly breaking up and skies should turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the afternoon. A southwest breeze of 10-15 mph will keep the day warm with highs hitting lower to mid-70s once the sun comes out!
Sunday will start cool and dry with a little sunshine possible, but clouds return quickly. Most of the day looks cloudy and seasonably mild with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A strong area of low pressure moving up from the southwest will bring a chance for showers our way by Sunday afternoon and evening. A good, soaking rain is likely with this system-most of which we will see Sunday night through midday Monday. Rainfall amounts may top an inch and flooding along the lower Connecticut River is becoming a concern for early next week.
Temperatures for Marathon Monday are trending warmer and highs in the 60s are starting to look more likely as the low passes to our northwest. A few thunderstorms and a gusty breeze are expected Monday afternoon as well. Showers taper off Monday evening and dry, cooler air settles in Tuesday. We stay breezy Tuesday, then quiet and milder midweek. Temps in the 60s should hold through the end of next week with showers back by midday Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.