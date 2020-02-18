SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Minor snow accumulated today in the hills of Franklin & Berkshire Counties with many seeing 1-2 inches. Scattered dustings reported elsewhere.
Pockets of freezing rain in the hill towns this evening will gradually change over to plain rain as temperatures slowly climb. Rain in the valley turns steady and more moderate throughout the evening with temperatures potentially hitting upper 30s close to midnight.
Showers taper off close to midnight, but low clouds and fog will linger a few hours after. A cold front will sweep through overnight, and a gusty breeze kicks in across the hill towns and eventually the valley by the morning. This will help to dry things out before temperatures fall back below freezing. Still-keep an eye out for some areas of black ice-especially in the hills.
Wednesday will be a blustery day with northwest wind gusting over 30mph. We will see a few clouds early, then a mostly sunny sky with highs in the 30s. Expect wind chills to stay in the 20s in the valley and teens in the hills most of the day.
Dry, breezy and cold Wednesday night and Thursday. It won’t be as blustery Thursday, but it will be colder with highs in the 20s to near 30. High pressure will continue to build Thursday and wind eventually becomes light to calm by Friday morning, possibly allowing for temps to bottom out in the single digits to low teens. Friday looks sunny and quiet with highs only reaching around freezing.
After a brief shot of colder air, the weekend will feature a shot of milder air. High pressure continues to dominate our weather, keeping New England dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures climb back to the 40s Saturday and near 50 Sunday as a southwesterly flow develops. Our weather turns unsettled early next week with building clouds Monday and a chance for afternoon rain. A potential coastal low will bring another batch of rain through early Tuesday. There is a risk for mixing, but too early to know for sure.
