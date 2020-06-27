SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We've picked up some beneficial rainfall this afternoon and thankfully the early arrival of the clouds and the rain also help to diminish the severe weather threat today. We will have to contend with the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms again on Sunday.
Shower and thunderstorms are possible this evening before ending later on and skies will become partly cloudy overnight. It will be a mild and muggy night with lows in the lower to middle 60s.
Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, it will be warm and humid with highs in the lower to middle 80s. An approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with the possiblilty for an isolated strong to severe storm. Highs on Sunday will top out in the lower to middle 80s.
Shower chances will also stick around as we head into the new work week with showers possible each afternoon but the good news is none of these days look like washouts.
For the first time since July 10, 2018, parts of Massachusetts are in a moderate drought, including nearly all of western Mass. Over the last seven weeks, Westover ARB is running a rainfall deficit of 3.6". Now the concern shifts to when western Mass does get rain, that it's not too heavy that it just runs off and not absorbed into the ground.
