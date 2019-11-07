SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rain will overspread Western Mass. this afternoon as low pressure forming along a cold front slides through the area. Rain will be steady, light to moderate into the evening. Temperatures in the upper 40's and lower 50's will slowly fall through the 40's and into the 30's across the higher terrain. This is where we'll see a chance to snow!
The hills and especially Berkshire County could see a minor accumulation of snow as the rain transitions to wet snow. Snow should begin mixing in by 6-7 pm and will taper off by 9-10 pm. The hills could pick up to a coating to 1" with the higher elevated spots of the Berkshires seeing a couple of inches. Snow will stick mainly to the grass and elevated surfaces with the road staying wet. Most of us in the valley will see just rain with maybe a few flakes as the rain comes to an end this evening. Watch out for a few icy spots as temperatures fall below freezing later tonight.
The cold air will rush in behind this system and tomorrow will be the coldest day of the season so far. Temperatures will stay in the 30s and with wind gusts up to 30+ mph wind chills stay in the teens and 20's. The wind will ease tomorrow night as temperature plunge into the teens by Saturday morning. The record low is 15. It will be close!
Saturday will be bright and sunny but still cold. At least the wind will be a lot lighter and readings should reach near 40 in the afternoon. ( Still a good 10-12 degrees below normal)
By Sunday, temperatures come back to seasonable levels with highs into the upper 40s to near 50. There may be a rain or snow shower in the morning as a warm front moves through western Mass. but most of the day will be dry.
Veterans Day is looking seasonable with highs in the 40's. However an area of lower pressure will bring in mostly cloudy skies. It looks as though we stay dry.
Our next storm threat arrives Monday night or Tuesday with either rain or snow depending on the track and strength of the storm. If the storm tracks west the cold air move in after the moisture moves out and we get rain. If the storm tracks to our south and east the cold air moves in before the moisture arrives and we get snow! STAY TUNED!
Either way, the Arctic cold comes plunging back into the Northeast as this storm departs. High temperatures will be back into the 30s both Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows back down into the teens!
